Mexican Stock Exchange and BIVA leave for the long weekend with all-time highs – El Financiero

The US and Mexican stock markets They closed the day this Friday with a positive trend due to greater optimism after a call held by the presidents of the United States and China, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

On Mexicothe main stock indexes registered positive numbers, since the S&P/BMV IPC grew 2.03 percent, to 55 thousand 467.06 points, while the FTSE BIVA grew 2.08 percent to stay at 1,145.61 units. These scores earned them to reach historical records.

At the weekly cut, an increase of 4.06 percent was registered for the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) and for the FTSE BIVA it closed with a rise of 4.29 percent, both variations for the same period were the largest since January 2021.

“It had therefore remained in a more optimistic situation than the rest of the markets in the world, Mexico is one of the most lagging markets, at least with those that compete directly such as the US and Latin America, if you take it from the end of 2019 in Compared to a week, the IPC was only bringing a return of 8 percent and the indices in the US were around 35 and 40 percent, since we have seen that the results of companies in Mexico, despite the entire crisis, have not been bad and have recovered significantly”, indicated Gerardo Copca, director of the MetAnálisis consultancy.

He added that it should be considered that Friday was the expiration day, considered by investors as the “Halloween day”, since it greatly influenced the behavior of the financial markets as there was very high volume on the local indices.

On wall streetthe Dow Jones rose 0.80 percent to 34,754.93 units, the S&P 500 rose 1.17 percent to 4,463.12 units, while the Nasdaq rose 2.05 percent to 13,893.84 points.

At the weekly cut, the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq registered increases of 5.5, 6.2 and 8.2 percent, respectively, which were the largest positive variations since November 2020.

“There was little reaction in the markets to the Fed’s announcement to raise interest rates this week, likely an indication that an aggressive stance was already largely priced into the market. However, Fed Chairman Powell reiterated his commitment to be ‘agile’ as incoming data evolves and the rate-hike cycle could ease if growth or inflation changes significantly throughout the year. analysts at Edward Jones noted.

On the other hand, the Bitcoin It is trading at a price of 40 thousand 671.89 dollars per cryptocurrency, which means a growth of 2.93 percent compared to Thursday.

Oil, with slight increases

The crude oil prices presented slight gains after knowing the forecasts of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in which they estimate that the demand could be reduced by 2.7 million barrels per day for the next four months.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) it rose 2.15 percent to a price of $105.19 a barrel. On the other hand, the Brent it increased 1.63 percent to a price of 108.38 dollars per barrel.

At the cutoff on Friday, the prices of WTI and Brent fell 3.79 and 3.81 percent compared to the previous Friday, closing their second week with falls.

“Crude prices are consolidating as energy traders process the IEA’s 10-point plan to cut oil consumption and wait to see if any progress can be made in Ukraine-Russia peace talks. Oil will continue to be a volatile trade in both directions, but geopolitical risks don’t look like they will go away anytime soon, so $100 oil is likely to be here to stay,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.