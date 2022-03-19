Exercise and allergies – Millennium Group

Seasonal changes can alter exercise habits, especially in spring conditions due to respiratory allergies are accentuated. Asthmatic people can develop crises due to the increase in the environment of pollen, allergens, product of flowering.

There are also people who only have these crises when they exercise. Exercise can trigger or worsen asthma because air rushing in cools and dries the airways, which contract when heated again, causing bronchial spasm. This is why asthma caused by physical exercise is more frequent at these times of the year.

While medications used to treat asthma usually prevent symptoms from occurring during exercise, being physically fit and gradually increasing the intensity and duration of exercise also helps.

In recent years, a definition of a particular type of asthma has been generated, “exercise-induced asthma, a condition very different from asthma caused by allergies. This condition can appear as an isolated entity, and in fact, many patients do not have clinical symptoms of asthma under normal conditions and only develop it when they exercise”.

Other manifestations of allergy induced by exercise, although infrequent, are observed more in adolescents and young adults, causing mild but bothersome symptoms such as itching, local heat, rhinitis, conjunctivitis, or more intense ones such as generalized urticaria, edema of skin and mucous membranes-, respiratory distress and even anaphylactic shock.

The exact mechanism of exercise-induced allergy remains unclear, it is suspected that physical activity may induce the release of substances by cells called mast cells, which trigger the allergic reaction.

It has also been found in exercise-induced allergy, that more than 50% of athletes have eaten a food to which they are sensitized, these foods contain lipid transfer protein in the outer layer of many vegetables leaves, skin, peels .

Rarely, intense exercise triggers a severe, potentially serious, allergic reaction. Those who present this reaction is associated with the intake of a specific food, usually wheat or shrimp, before exercising.

Symptoms triggered by exercise, asthma, or an anaphylactic reaction typically appear 5 to 10 minutes after intense physical exertion. Sometimes the symptoms begin after the practice has been stopped.

Diagnosis of exercise-induced allergic reactions is based on symptoms and their relationship to exercise.

Those who have experienced an exercise-induced anaphylactic reaction should avoid the exercise modality that triggered the crisis. If eating a specific food before exercise triggers your symptoms, you should always avoid it.

Ignatius Cardona