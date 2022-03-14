Yankees trade Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela

The Dominican catcher Gary Sanchez and Colombian infielder Gio Urshela of the New York Yankeeswere traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Ben Rortvedt, Josh Donaldson and the shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa reports Jeff Passan.

Now the Yankees rule out going for the signing of Carlos Correa at all costs, since they now have a gold glove in the form of Isiah Kiner Falefa.

Falefa’s offensive numbers in 2021

8 home runs, 53 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 271 AVG, 670 OPS, 125 hits, 25 doubles and 1 triple.

Also, ISiah Kiner-Falefa, 26, has a great defensive record, winning a gold glove in 2020 as a third baseman. It should be noted that he was recently traded to the Twins from the Texas Rangers, he did not last 2 days being part of the Twins to be sent to New York.

While on the other hand, Josh Donaldson will be taking over the third baseman who was previously Gio Urshela’s. Donaldson, 35 years old and 11 of them in the Majors, has two silver bats, 3 all-stars and an MVP in the MLB.

Donaldson numbers

Donaldson is coming off a season where he batted .247 with 26 home runs, 72 RBIs, an 827 OPS and 113 hits.

Josh Onaldson is an experienced player who adds MVP in the American League, although he has previously had his controversies with the New York Yankees, now he has to take off his hair and beard and compete with them.

BREAKING: The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022

