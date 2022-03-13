What are the benefits of eating an apple every day?

Undoubtedly one of the most beloved fruits is the Applenot only for its delicious taste, but also for all the Benefits that contributes to a better functioning of the human body every day. But also because of its practicality when it comes to eating it, since if we are in a hurry and we don’t have to have breakfast, this is one of the first options for not going out without eating.

That is why most people prefer to eat a daily Apple And, it is that it has great fiber properties, which will help to have a better digestion and therefore will also help all those who want to lose weight by regulating intestinal transit and avoiding constipation.

