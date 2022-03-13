Putting Maluma before the game is violence: Alarcón ignites controversy

Midtime Editorial

A new controversy has been unleashed in social media and it is that after the fracas among the fans Queretaro and Atlasthe theme of the violence in football is something even more delicatebut Javier Alarcon maybe I have overlooked itor, well, consider that put to bad bunny (that ‘supports’ a Liga MX club) or Maluna prior to a match, it is also part of said trouble.

in different football stadiums is usually put previous music to the matches, halftime and even when the game is onbut Alarcón ‘bothers him’ that they no longer get to rock bands a few years ago, since he prefers AC DC than to any reggaeton.

The controversial words of Javier Alarcón

Through his Twitter account Javier Alarcon posted a controversial messagesince he launched a dart to all the people who like reggaeton and the urban genre, giving his position that he prefers rock.

“Now in the stadiums put before the game music of a certain Yatra, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa… Before they put ACDC, Scorpions, the Stones, Deep Purple… That it is also violence in football“, wrote.

Now in the stadiums they play music by a certain Yatra, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa before the game… Before they played ACDC, Scorpions, the Stones, Deep Purple… That is also violence in football. – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) March 13, 2022

Although this message seems to be somethinginnocent‘, many people they related it to the fight between Querétaro and Atlasbecause putting the music at the level of a pitched fight is not appropriate.

Javier Alarcon usually give his position on various topics including some very controversialbut everything inside the Sports fieldbut not in this kind of situations what they left Liga MX marked; The reactions were swift.

Similarly, and taking it more lightly, many followers began to attack him and call him ‘old’because they compare it with ‘the Sirs from ago 60 years‘ that put the rock as ‘the only genre they can enjoy’.

