The INE orders the withdrawal of billboards that promote the revocation of the mandate

Illegal material was detected in 15 states, that is, Aguascalientes, Baja California, Mexico City, Colima, Hidalgo, Durango, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tamaulipas, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Veracruz and Yucatán.

In addition, similar information is investigated in the states of Chiapas, Chihuahua, Sonora and Sinaloa. For its placement, the permission of the corresponding authorities is required, hence the INE’s Technical Unit for Contentious Electoral Matters will reinforce its investigations.

The average cost of billboards is about 17,000 pesos, an amount that goes beyond the minimum or average salary of a citizen, that is, it could be a spontaneous demonstration. “It even exceeds that of some political campaigns of presidential candidates (…) In politics, every donation has an intention,” Murayama remarked.

The precautionary measure was ordered after the National Action (PAN), the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) parties, as well as various citizens presented 26 written complaints to the INE.

In them, they denounce the placement of billboards and other types of propaganda in various locations of the Republic during the current process of revocation of mandate that they attribute both to Morena and to the civil association that follows democracy, which is illegal.

In addition to Murayama, the councilors Adriana Favela and Claudia Zavala agreed that it is necessary to determine who is responsible for the hiring or placement of these billboards and, above all, to know the destination of the resources with which they were paid.