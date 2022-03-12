Summary of the match Bravos de Juárez vs. Atlas (1-2). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 11.03.2022 22:58:56





Still with open wounds from the violence that took place at the Corregidora Stadium the previous Saturday, Atlas returned to activity to give away a successful exhibition in Juarez City who gave him three points against braves by a score of 2-1.

Although it seemed that the head was not to face a new encounter after the brawl, the team of Diego Coca shook off all those thoughts spin his second winwhich served him to take the third position in the table with 18 unitsonly three below leader Puebla.

As usual, the team from Guadalajara worked the game little by little, first standing well back and then looking the explosiveness of Julián Quiñones and the forcefulness of Julio Furcha formula that has given him great satisfaction and that once again worked.

Own Quiñones, with a flash from outside the areawas the one in charge of opening the scoring at minute 24, a score that paved the way for him against the Braves who this time were not on the field of play in the first half.

Bravos reacted in the complementary

Tuca Ferretti’s scolding had to come in the locker room for the border team to wake up, although all the good things they did after the break were of little use to them, since Atlas put the score 2-0 at minute 59.

In the play, Quiñones appeared again, this time to reach the back of the court charged to the left side, from where assisted Julio Furch, who with an exquisite touch crossed the ball to reach 100 goals in the MX League.

Despite the disadvantage, Juarez’s team did not give up and put up a fight against the defending champion until they found 2-1 at minute 65 with a score by Fernando Juárezso much so that it ended up being insufficient against some red-and-blacks who managed the advantage to perfection to come out with three points from the Olímpico Benito Juárez.