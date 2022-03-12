‘Fortnite’: So you can find the top level token in the leaning towers; look at the details

Mexico City.- Discover one of the small top level tokens from Fortnite It can be a daunting task, but finding one in the gigantic leaning towers is a nightmare in itself. That said, the week 4 from Monarch Quests asks players to do just this to unlock a great cosmetic that’s worth the fight. Fortunately, this token is placed in a much more convenient location than some may believe. This is where it hides and what you can unlock with it.

Despite its countless buildings and floors, you won’t need to delve too far into tilted Towers to find the item. Instead, head to the northeast side of the location where there is an intersection and a Reboot van parked in the center. It is here that you can see the Top Level Token hidden behind the van. What Tilted Towers is a very popular place to drop, those hesitant to enter may find it easier to drive a vehicle to the location and exit instantly once the token is collected.

Of course, the token will greatly help you get to your next level of battle pass, but it’s also a must if you want Monarch’s Gold style skin. This cosmetic can be yours once all 28 quest pack tokens are found, with additional items being rewarded for every seven you collect along the way. This includes Monarch’s default skin, the Shattered Wings Back Bling and the style Gold Back Bling.