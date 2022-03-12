‘Fortnite’: Here’s how you can get Leelah’s new skin in Battle Royale

Mexico City.- Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has had many new skins for players to purchase, but none have gained a following quite like the newly released skin of Leelah. It’s not hard to see why. Although the character visibly has a set of arms that rest in the pockets of his coat, it turns out that he primarily wears another set made entirely of snowballs. It’s certainly one of the most uniquely designed skins yet, but players will have to trade some V-Bucks to own it.

Leelah’s skin was first available in the item shop on March 10, 2022, for 1,200 V-Bucks. Considering that it has debuted in the Featured section of the store, the cosmetic is likely to stay in the store for around two weeks. Leelah is part of the Luckypaw set, so anyone who buys the skin will also have access to her Hoppabuns Back Bling matching at no additional cost.

Additionally, players have the option to obtain Leelah through the bundle. BestFriends. This costs 2,200 V-Bucks, but includes a total of six cosmetics. rare and a loading screen Uncommon.

Here’s everything that appears in the Best friends pack.