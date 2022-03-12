Chelsea runs out of credit cards

Chelsea is going through a very delicate situation since many of its employees who have cards at the English bank Barclays cannot use them because they were frozen

the english bank Barclay’s froze the accounts Chelsea and temporarily disabled its credit cards due to the sanctions imposed by the British Government that weigh on the club and its owner, Roman Abramovich.

The Chelseawhich cannot carry out operations with players or enter money through the sale of ‘merchandising’ and tickets, received special permission from the Government to be able to continue operating and paying its employees, but the bank Barclay’s is waiting to confirm that you can let them withdraw money without violating the sanctions of the United Kingdom.

This has left the Chelsea in a very delicate situation, since many of the club’s employees who have cards in Barclay’s they cannot use them, in addition to the fact that the club, without access to those accounts, cannot pay the salaries.

Despite the moment that the ‘Blue’ team is going through, the club trusts that the situation will improve soon and that the Government will allow them to continue with the sale operation, which would separate the team from Abramovich and would allow him to return to normal.

Chelsea beat this Thursday Norwich City and will be measured on Sunday at Newcastle United on Stamford Bridge, this being the first meeting at home since the imposition of restrictions. As ruled by the Government, Chelsea will only be able to spend 500,000 pounds, on catering, security and cleaning concepts, for home games, in addition to the fact that only members and those who bought tickets before March 10 will be able to attend.