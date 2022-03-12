Can you kill Klombo in ‘Fortnite’? See here how to face the largest creature on the island

Mexico City.- The usually adorable dinosaurs Klombo on Fortnite They offer much more than meets the eye. For example, players can dance on the creature for loads of XP as part of a particular challenge and even use it to redeploy their glider. However, some may wonder if it is possible to fight and defeat Klombos. It turns out that this species is different from all the other animals on the island.

The Klombos are the only NPCs on the island that cannot be defeated or killed. No matter what weapon you use on the dino, it will always take one point of damage each shot, but this won’t actually have any effect on the creature. Despite this, the creature will turn red when attacked and will start throwing acid at any nearby players. This acid is capable of dealing 15 damage per shot, but Klombos will stop using the move after 30 seconds.

Players can also take damage from angry Klombos if they are stepped on. This usually deals 20 damage each time, so it’s best to keep your distance. Fortunately, there is a way to make peace with the beasts. To do this, simply find and drop a Klomberry. It may take a moment for the Klombo to notice the Klomberry, but once eaten, it instantly reverts to its bluer, less aggressive form.