Another bad news that can cause the disaffiliation of Querétaro

Club Queretaro / Jose Angulo

March 11, 2022 11:34 p.m.

The unfortunate event that took place in the La Corregidora stadium is something that should never happen again in a soccer stadium. Violence once again tainted the history of Mexican soccer, this being one of the most serious cases that have been seen. Given the promise of the league board to take appropriate measures, the disaffiliation of the club was rumored, something that ultimately did not happen.

More news from Queretaro:

It was a firecracker in Chivas but now he showed off in Necaxa vs Querétaro

But despite being saved from being expelled from the Mexican soccer league, Querétaro has had a series of problems that would make it impossible for them to continue in the first division. One of them is the term that its current owner has to sell the team, an extremely difficult task due to the strict guidelines that the league sets as a requirement.

Bad results could lead to problems with the percentage

Without a doubt, a problem within the percentage table would cause a huge debt for the club, which would complicate its negotiation for potential clients interested in buying it. To get an idea, said fine can be up to 70 times greater than the one imposed for the unfortunate event that took place in Querétaro.

Unfortunately the club seems to be heading down a dark path. The results and football are the only engine that can give the club a better destiny in the face of an image already badly hit by off-field issues. We will see Cristante’s ability to get the best results, as well as that of his players.

More news from Queretaro:

Memo Ochoa was attacked by the Querétaro fans and sends this message to Arriola