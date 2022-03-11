‘We have failed’: Mbappé after Champions League elimination

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

Kylian Mbappefrench star, reacted to the elimination the PSG in the Round of 16 of Champions League after the comeback suffered from Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Difficult moment. The Champions League was a great objective for us, but we have failed“Wrote the 23-year-old star on his Instagram account, author of the only goal of the Ida match (1-0) and the Parisian goal in the second leg (3-1).

The prestigious Champions is the main objective of the owners Qataris since they bought PSG in 2011, but in this decade they have not managed to conquer the trophy most prestigious in European football.

this season, andFailure is combined with defeat in the French Super Cup Yet the early French Cup elimination (in Octaves).

Until the season ends in May, PSG has nothing left but Ligue 1which leads with a 13-point advantage.

“The season is not over and whatever happens we will remain united and certain until the last game of the season. Thanks to the fans who support us and who made the move. ICI C’EST PARIS (This is Paris),” concluded Mbappé’s message, referring to the club’s motto.

In the message, which is accompanied by a photo celebrating the goal scored against Real Madrid, gives no clue about his futurewhich is the object of Real Madrid’s own desire and of course from Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking for him to remain in their ranks.

Mbappe’s contractwho arrived from Monaco in 2017 for 180 million euros, ends at the end of this season and has not yet renewedwhich has given rise to rumors about a possible departure to another club, especially Real Madrid, which offered PSG 200 million euros for the striker’s pass in the last transfer market.

