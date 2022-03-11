The Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of three people; one volunteered

The Attorney General from Queretaro compliance continues with more arrest warrants on those responsible for the brawl in The corrector on March 5 among fans of roosters and Atlas. This Thursday they announced the arrest of two people in the state capital.

They stressed that “in the next few hours, both people will appear before the judicial authority, so that their legal situation can be defined.”

Likewise, one more person attended volunteer in the company of their lawyers; in total there are already 17 captures.

“The Attorney General’s Office maintains the investigative acts for the fulfillment of more arrest warrants, in total, they already add up to 17. This day, elements of the Crime Investigation Police arrested two people in the state capital; one more, He went before this authority to surrender at his will and in the company of his lawyers,” the statement read.

For their part, they assured that there are still possibilities of identifying more people and obtaining their respective arrests.

“The folder initiated by the events that occurred in the Gallos vs. Atlas game remains open and the investigations are ongoing, so there is the possibility of identifying more people and making more arrests,” they added.

