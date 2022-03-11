Mandate revocation exercise is a trap: Mexico Rescue Mission – Evening News

The Mexico Rescue Mission initiative announced that the country has more important issues to attend to than carrying out the process of revoking the mandate of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since they consider that the electoral exercise will only serve so that the federal president gain more supporters.

They stressed that this type of electoral exercise is regularly requested by citizens when public officials are not meeting the expectations of the population in their mandate, however, on this occasion it was the federal president who requested that a consultation be held so that the citizens give their opinion on whether or not they should continue to lead their position.

They stated that the approach of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has given rise to various opinions from the public who argue that the revocation is “a trap” where the benefit will be for the federal president who will obtain greater popularity and continue to direct the reins of the country.

Mexico Rescue Mission led by Leonardo García at the national level announced that the citizen consultation will not serve for the revocation of the mandate but rather for the ratification of Andrés Manuel López Obrador as President of the Republic.

During a press conference, they demanded that the federal president move away from the temptation of being the protagonist of the results obtained on April 10 after the referendum on the revocation of the mandate and urged him to leave behind “the investiture of the candidate” and assume his role of President of the Republic.





They announced that for the mandate revocation exercise to take effect, more than 38 million citizens are required to participate in the consultation.