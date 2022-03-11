Juan Manuel, the Gallos fan who was about to lose his eye due to violence in La Corregidora

After a successful intervention in a CDMX hospital, the 69-year-old Querétaro fan returned home to continue his recovery

MEXICO — The fan who was injured in the eye in the The Corregidora Stadium his name is Juan Manuel and he is 69 years old, he attended the match between white roosters and Atlas with his wife and son, he had to be hospitalized, transferred to Mexico City and was about to lose his sight on the left side.

Juan Manuel is a fan of roosters and lives in Queretarofor which he was already transferred to his state of origin when he was discharged, after he was about to lose his eye, when he was attacked by members of the animation groups that attended the The Corregidora Stadiumlast Saturday March 5th.

Initially, according to the authorities of Queretaroit was thought that he had lost his eye, but he was transferred to Mexico City and the doctors of the XXI Century Hospital of the IMSS made a reconstruction operation, on Monday, so that Juan Manuel did not lose his eye.

Follower of Gallos was discharged from Hospital Siglo XXI. Courtesy Mexican Institute of Social Security

The authorities of Queretaro They are also trying to find those responsible for the injuries suffered by the fan of the roosterswho is 69 years old and attended the Stadium with his family.

The transfer to Mexico City was due to the fact that Queretaro they did not have the necessary equipment to treat the patient and that is why he was transferred to the IMSS Siglo XXI Hospital in an emergency, the intervention to save his eye lasted almost three hours.

2 Related

In addition to the eye injury, he also suffered some scrapes and bruises, from which he continues to recover, but he can now return home. The transfer was made by ambulance.

To ensure that Juan Manuel had a successful surgical intervention, he had to undergo ultrasound and tomography studies, in addition to the intervention of nine specialists.

It is hoped that the authorities can find those responsible, presumably fans of the Atlas.