Here is work! Job fair offers vacancies with salaries of up to 80,000 pesos

Your job search could come to an end with this job fairwho is bidding vacancies very special with salaries of up to 80,000 pesos if you meet all the requirements. This initiative seeks to combat unemployment in Mexico, which during the COVID-19 pandemic reached alarming levels and in full 2022.

The fair Virtual of job in Technologies seeks the country’s professionals with the best training to cover various vacancies whose salaries range from 20,000 to 80,000 pesos. The organizers emphasize that the fair will be completely virtual, so those interested must register online.

To register online for the job fair it is necessary to do it through the following link in which you must enter your personal and professional data to know which vacancies best fit your profile and you can aspire to one of the salaries well paid that will be offered.

In this job fair offer jobs in CDMX, State of Mexico, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Querétaro but, in addition, there are job offers in Canada and the United States, this last point makes obvious the possibility of having to speak a second language as one of the requirements more important.

This type of initiative seeks to encourage Mexican talent in the new technologiessince these types of careers have become one of the professions with the highest demand in recent years.

These are the vacancies in the Technology Job Fair 2022