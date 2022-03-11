Has Karim Benzema already surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy with Real Madrid? here the numbers

The number of goals that Benzema has scored since Ronaldo’s departure has increased drastically, as has his scoring average

The front Cristiano Ronaldo abandoned the discipline Real Madrid for the 2018-19 season and his departure meant saying goodbye to a world football legend, as well as the top scorer in club history, however, it opened the opportunity for Karim Benzema came out of the ‘shadow’ as an assisting member of the Portuguese and took the scoring baton with the merengue shirt.

Both attackers arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu in the summer prior to the 2009-10 campaign and BenzemaWith Ronaldothey have won everything with Real Madridand they were key players in the 1,099 days of White’s reign in European football, which meant winning the UEFA Champions League on three consecutive occasions (2015-16, 2016-17, 2018-19).

During the years when Benzema and Ronaldo shared a dressing room, the Portuguese wrote his name in golden letters within the history of the Real Madridas the top merengue scorer with 451 goals in 438 games, above fellow legend Raúl González (323 goals, 741 duels), and Benzemawho remains in the entity, scored a hat-trick this Wednesday against Paris Saint-Germainwhich meant he rose to the third scoring step with 309 goals in 592 duels, above the legendary Alfredo Di Stéfano (308 goals, 396 games).

Cristiano Ronaldo / Karim Benzema Getty

During the nine years that Cristiano Ronaldo defended the colors Real Madrid, Karim Benzema scored 192 goals in 412 games and after the Lusitanian left for the Juventusthe Frenchman has scored 117 in 180 appearances.

This means that, up to now, the goals that Karim Benzema has marked with Real Madrid are divided into 62.14% with Cristiano Ronaldo in the locker room, for nine seasons, and 37.86% after the departure of his partner, three seasons ago and so far this season.

The highest point of scoring average Cristiano Ronaldo reached with Real Madrid during nine footballing years he has two peaks, both with 1.09 goals per game: in the 2011-12 season (55 games, 60 goals), a campaign in which they raised the league number 32 for the club, as well as in the 2013-14 cycle (47 duels, 51 goals), a footballing year that materialized the tenth European Cup and the nineteenth Copa del Rey for the Bernabéu showcases.

In the same period, Karim Benzema registered a maximum of .78 goals per game during the 2015-16 campaign (36 games, 28 goals), in which Real Madrid celebrated the eleventh ‘Orejona; however, so far this season, the Frenchman presents his best goalscoring rhythm with the white jersey so far, with 33 appearances and 30 shots at the net, which translates into .84 goals per duel.