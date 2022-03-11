Boxer dies after receiving brutal knockout

Once again the boxing is in mourning after the death of the boxer was announced Hero Titus at 35 years of age after being knocked out by James Mokoginta in a fight held on February 27 where the lightweight championship of Indonesia.

The fighter fell to the canvas in the seventh round after a brutal upper cut from his opponent, and despite trying to get up, the referee’s count reached 10 seconds to end the fight. The boxer was left lying in the ring where they tried to revive him, but he had to be removed on a stretcher.

titus He was hospitalized and fell into a coma until his death was recently confirmed. The Indonesian boxer was married and the father of two daughters, one 13 and the other 5 years old. He debuted professionally in 2004 and a large part of his career was spent in Asia.

It wasn’t the first time Hero Titus faced James Mokoginta, since the faces had been seen in 2015 where he came out with the victory by unanimous decision. In this contest, his rival, Mokogintaboasted the colors of Mexico. His shorts had the national colors and the national shield on the back, while at the time of the celebration he wore a charro hat.