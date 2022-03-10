Wounded at the Querétaro Stadium vs Atlas tells how he was beaten

Midtime Editorial

Little by little they have come to light stories of people who were injured during the acts of violence registered last weekend during the game between Querétaro and Atlas at The Corregidora Stadiumone of those stories is that of John Daniel.

In an interview with informer.mxthe 21 year old and that is one of the 26 injured who left the brawl that turned the world around, told how the moments he lived in the house of White Roosters.

“First, I didn’t think I was going to tell it because when they were beating me I was just praying it would turn out okay. At the moment you just feel the blowsI lost consciousness when they were beating mealready in the ambulance I woke up and they were telling me in the ambulance ‘calm down you’ll be fine’with great support, and I have already notified the family,” said the young man who was admitted to the Guadalajara Civil Hospital after suffering head trauma, jaw injuries and a effusion in the right eye.

In the same talk, the mother of John Daniel, Liliana commented that it is “a gift of life” that your son has survived the beatings which he received on the afternoon of Saturday, March 5.

about your future, John Daniel He was optimistic in being able to overcome what he lived through and will continue with his studies. “Take what comes and Let time fix it. I will study business administrationsoccer is an escape from work, from stress and sometimes it becomes different”, he commented.

Wounded and dead in the Corregidora Stadium

Although after the diffusion of the images of the violence experienced in the house of the Gallos Blancos there was talk of people who had lost their lives, so far no deceased has been registered in the Corregidora Stadium.

Of course, official reports indicate that there are seriously injured. Even one of those affected by the fight recorded during Querétaro vs. Atlas lost an eye as a result of the blows received.