West Ham and Frankfurt ultras set up camp in Seville

One more episode of violence in football. Despite the fact that their teams did not meet in a match in a European tournament, the ‘ultras’ of the West Ham (England) and EintrachtFrankfurt (Germany) set up a campaign in the center of Sevilla Spain.

The Andalusian security force had to intervene, after some objects were thrown at each other, such as sticks, chairs and furniture, which hit some windows of establishments in the place of the fight.

In the following video, you can see part of the conflict that occurred in the Spanish city:

😡 Embarrassing, embarrassing and all the adjectives we want to put to the fight between ultras from West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville. ⛔ There is no right to this. pic.twitter.com/2IyhgFn38p – GOAL Spain (@GoalEspana) March 10, 2022

As can be seen in the previous image, the ‘campal’ appeared late at night.

Why did ultras from West Ham and Frankfurt meet in Seville?

Without a doubt, it sounds extremely strange that two animation groups meet in a neutral venue, especially if their teams do not face each other. The reason for this -unfortunate- coincidence has in common a tournament, the UEFA Europa League.

The German squad visited this city to face Real

Betis

Football in the first leg of the round of 16. This match ended 2-1 in favor of ‘las Eagles’with goals from Philip Kostic (14′) and Daichi Kamada (32′); Andrés Guardo and Diego Lainez’s teammate, Nabir Fekir, scored the only goal for the Sevillian team 30 minutes into the first half in the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

For their part, the ‘Hammers’ will face their match against Sevilla in the same continental tournament this Thursday, March 10, where Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona will have minutes with the team led by the Iberian Julen Lopetegui. This match will be played. at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The second leg of these respective matches will be in Frankfurt, Germany and London, England next Thursday, March 17.