The Mercedes car in the crosshairs

the team Mercedes was the talk of the preseason rehearsal sessions for the Formula One in Bahrain on Thursday, after showing up with a radically revised racing car that attracted attention and raised the suspicions of his great rival, Red Bull.

The brand new W13 features much narrower sidepodswhich led to F1’s managing director of motorsportsRoss Brownto say that the concept is impressive and a “very extreme interpretation of the regulations” that had not been foreseen.

“It is inevitable that there will be a lot of debate about their interpretation. That is what happens with the new regulations,” he told F1 TV. “As much as you try to close all the options, and believe me we closed hundreds of them, innovation in Formula 1 is always extreme“.

The boss of the Red Bull team, Christian Hornerwas quoted by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport saying that the Mercedes violated the “spirit” of the regulation. The team later claimed that the quotes are incorrect.

Horner, whose pilot Max Verstappen beat last year the seven-time Mercedes champion, Lewis Hamiltonin a controversial final race, later told television Sky Sports that “I didn’t pay much attention” to the Mercedes.

“It’s obviously quite a different concept, but what needs to go into that is the design and aero guys“added the Briton.

Verstappen said he is not concerned that Mercedes, the constructors’ champion for the past eight years, may have gained an advantage.

It does not worry me. We can only focus on ourselves“, he said at the Sakhir circuit. “Although the cars look a bit different, there are a lot of unknown things that we have to learn from. I’m not worried at all.”

In testing, Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari topped the timesheets at the lunch break, with the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez fourth for Red Bull and Hamilton fifth fastest.

The season begins in Bahrain on March 20.

