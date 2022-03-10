The harsh criticism of Neymar after elimination from PSG

Midtime Editorial

PSG came from behind in the Round of 16 of the Champions League before him Real Madrid and all the members of the Parisian team have not been spared from criticism, especially the Brazilian Neymarwho cost €222 million to the club, but the lack of commitment is questioned.

Daniel RiveroFrench journalist who collaborates in CMRleft a fierce criticism of the Brazilian player, asking him to leave the French institution.

“You must go, he is no longer a footballer, you have to go to fashion week. He is an idiot!” he said.

Neymar collaborated in a great play in the goal of Kylian Mbappebut his good match fell until Karim Benzema he scored the first of the three goals he scored for Real Madrid, as PSG’s trident ended up leaving a night to be forgotten at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After the match against Madridin Spain it transpired that Gianluigi Donnaruma and Neymar had a heated discussion, in which they criticized each other for their performance in the duel Champions.