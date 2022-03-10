Summary of match New England vs Pumas (3-0); Concachampions quarters

Midtime Editorial

On a cold night in Foxboroughthe Cougars they left beaten, but with signs of life, after falling 3-0 against the New England Revolution in the game of First leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The result of this Wednesday was cheap for the Mexican team, since it was clearly dominated by the whole of the MLSwho took the win thanks to the goals from Sebastian Lletget, and a brace from Adam Buksa.

The defeat could have been worse because, at least in the complementary part, the locals had three clear chances to score, of which they could only materialize the one from Lletget at minute 19.

In the end, New England, dominating the game in the Gillette Stadiumfinished with 18 shots and five of those on goal by Alfredo Talavera. The university students barely managed to finish off seven times and three on goal.

The Pumas never felt comfortable on the snowy pitch and cold weather in Foxborough, and they suffered defensively throughout the game, as well as generating very few dangerous arrivals on the rival frame.

The second goal was the work of Buksa, who had already had a couple of chances, fell in the 72nd minute.

And when everything seemed to end like this, Buksa himself took charge of increase the advantage already when the clock was in compensation time.

With that goal they practically sentenced the tie, because now the Pedregal team will have to win by a difference of four goals to advance. Any tie or victory by less than four goals will give the ticket to the next instance to the American team.

