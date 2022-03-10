Although they do not believe it, Vladimir Putin and its oligarchs have surrounded themselves for many years with important heavyweights from the world of film and music. The list of images, which today are difficult to understand, is quite extensive.

All these great personalities took photos with the Russian president, played in private concerts for the president and held him up as an example of a leader respectful of democratic values. The actor DiCapriofor example, came to value him as a “very interesting” man.

Sharon Stone, Depardieu, Steven Seagal…

Putin came to sing Blueberry Hill during a charity gala for children in Saint Petersburg in front of the enthusiasm of Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Monica Bellucci, Kurt Russell or gerard depardieu. In addition, the Russian president also came to toast with champagne with Placido Domingo and he was seen laughing with Jack Nicholson in Moscow and with Naomi Campbell In an interview.

On the other hand, despite no longer having so much support, it still has some unconditional supporters. Steven Seagalthe man with the flying kicks and a handful of action clunkers in the 1990s, became a Russian citizen in 2015 and maintains that Putin he is “one of mankind’s great living leaders”.

His oligarchs also surrounded themselves with famous personalities

On the other hand, the Russian oligarchs also did not have too many problems to be able to surround themselves with famous personalities from the entertainment world. For example, the banker Andrey Melnichenky got that Christina Aguilera sing at her wedding (for several million dollars). They also took to the stage whitney houston, Julio Iglesias and his son Enrique. Everything is easier with money.

Presumably, this entire media circle will shrink drastically after the Russian attack on Ukraine. Logically, despite coinciding at some point with Putin, does not mean that all these great personalities agree with his ideas or that they are in favor of the invasion. But it does show the consideration with which the president of Russia.