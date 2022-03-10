Nathan Drake could arrive on the island of Fortnite in search of his next treasure

Every day more and more characters join the battle on the island of Fortnite. As we have seen recently, the Green Goblin has been one of the last to orchestrate his appearance on the island. Although this time it is not a villain, but an adventurer.

And it is that data has been found within the latest update 19.20 of the game that reveals some information about the next Fortnite collaboration. Being more exact, dataminers have found a treasure map belonging to Nathan Drake himself.

A Week 11 Challenge goes live on the 17th that says “Collect Treasure using an Uncharted Treasure Map” and the Uncharted movie releases the next day, so here’s a possible collab!The Treasure Chest drops 4 legendary weapons, 4 good heals, 270 mixed mats , so much ammo & 100 Gold! pic.twitter.com/1YBX9olGQP — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 1, 2022

Everything comes as a result of the following phrase: “Find a treasure with an Uncharted treasure map”. This is located within the challenge lists and is directly related to the treasure hunter.

What’s more, On February 18, the film of the same name opens in life action based on the adventurer video games, so it’s a good reason to think that the collaboration could come soon. So we will only have to wait for official confirmation from Epic Games.





Not only have phrases been found referring to the adventure saga, but they have also been seen assets which indicate a very high chance of adding Nathan Drake as a skin for a limited time to the game.