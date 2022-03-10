Fortnite: how to get Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Diamond Pony for free?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Fortnite now it also celebrates the arrival of important releases that players will be able to enjoy very soon. In case you didn’t know, Epic Games and Gearbox confirmed this week a collaboration to bring content from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to Battle Royale.

The title based on Borderlands It will arrive later this month along with a special reward for users of the Epic Games Store. It is a very peculiar glider straight from the universe of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: the Diamond Pony. The good news is that some players will be able to get it for free.

So you can get the Diamond Pony for Fortnite: Battle Royale

The companies will offer the flashy Diamond Pony glider to players of Fortnite. It is expected to arrive in the Battle Royale store, along with other rewards based on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlandsnext April 1, according to leaks.

Players who want to get the nice item for free only have to meet one condition: acquire Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for PC from the Epic Games Store. In this way the Diamond Pony will appear at no additional cost in your accounts. Fortnite.

As of this writing, no confirmed skins, accessories, or more rewards based on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. However, more content is not ruled out by Gearbox to promote its game.

“Buy any of the editions of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store and get the Diamond Pony Glider at Fortnite at launch!” explained Epic Games. Below I leave you an image and a video of the object.

THE MAJESTIC RULER OF THE WONDERLANDS IS COMING TO FORTNITE. Buy either Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands edition on Epic Games Store and get the Diamond Pony Glider in @FortniteGame at launch! pic.twitter.com/yU7UHZDohr — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 9, 2022

Roll out the rainbow carpet because the smartest, prettiest, perfectest ruler that ever lived: 👑QUEEN BUTT STALLION 👑 IS CONFIRMED FOR @FortniteGame!!! get your 💎 DIAMOND PONY GLIDER 💎 with any version of #TinyTinasWonderlands on @EpicGames 👀https://t.co/2adF4dBjSU pic.twitter.com/u6CJNupy3b — Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) March 9, 2022

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

