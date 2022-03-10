America made a decision regarding the subject of Sarah Luebbert and Tigres

Given the rumors of the interest of the felines for the North American player, in Coapa they are clear about how to respond in this regard.

América Femenil stole the spotlight during the last transfer market with signings that considerably strengthened its squad, and although the next transfer period is still a long way off, the rumors about the Coapa team have given much to talk aboutmainly for something that has to do with Tigres.

A rumor recently surfaced that the Amazons had Sarah Luebbert, one of the figures in the cream-blue ensemble, on their radar, where they managed to extend their loan every time the Chicago Red Stars claimed their element backsomething that has not happened yet.

The striker has expressed in different ways feeling comfortable and happy in the Nest, where he has established himself as a starter and a key player in Craig Harrington’s scheme. In addition, sources close to the institution confirmed to Monumental Eaglesthat there is no intention for the player to be transferred to the U of Nuevo León.

Furthermore, it should be noted that Luebbert does not belong in America since she is still on loan from Chicago, so if they want her at Tigres, they will have to go knock on that door first, although because of the relationship it is better with those from Coapa because of the prior treatment that both parties have had regarding the situation of Sarah.

WHAT IS FEMALE AMERICA LOOKING FOR WITH SARAH LUEBBERT?

In such a way, Sarah Luebbert aims to continue her career in América Femenil waiting to see if in the near future they can take over his services definitively given the importance he has gained for the institution, the way in which he has won the affection of the people and his good performances on the pitch.

