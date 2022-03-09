Top 5: The Movies Matt Reeves Directed Before The Batman

Since before the premiere of The Batman, Matt Reeves was already on the lips of many. And for you to meet the screenwriter, director and producer, who worked on several productions that helped him gain recognition, in Geek Culture we share this Top 5 for you. Don’t miss it!

With positive reviews for both the actors and the director, Matt ReevesThe Batman It hit theaters on March 3 and is giving a lot to talk about. The 55-year-old writer, director and producer has a long career, not only in movies but also in TV shows. That is why in this note we are going to dwell on his work as a director and on his most recognized deliveries.

long before directing The Batman, Matt Reeves several times he dipped into action- and fantasy-focused movies, sometimes even adding a bit of horror. In his youth, Reeves met JJ Abramsowner of the film production company Bad Robot Productions and director of the successful series lostand they began to work together on short short films.

Yes OK Matt Reeves He was already recognized as a great director, batman It can become the icing on the cake, since we are talking about one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and, probably, the most important installment of his career (at least so far).

Without making it any longer, here is a list of the films he directed with their plot, the percentage he has in Rotten Tomatoes and your notes on IMDBwhich are based on popular opinion.

Cloverfield: Monster (2008) Rotten Tomatoes 78% /IMDB: 7.0

Cloverfield: Monster managed to raise 175 million dollars and was the film that gave a little more recognition to Matt Reeves as director. This science fiction, horror and suspense film is a mockumentary starring: Michael Stahl-David, Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, Mike Vogel, TJ Miller, Odette Yustman, and Ben Feldman.

Synopsis: As a group of New Yorkers enjoy a friend’s farewell party in Manhattan, little do they know that they will soon face the most terrifying night of their lives. A skyscraper-sized creature arrives in the city, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Using a portable video camera, the friends record their struggle to survive as New York crumbles around them.

Let Me In (2010) Rotten Tomatoes 88% /IMDB: 7.1

This installment is a remake of the Swedish film of the same name (creature of the night) released in 2008, which is based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist. Starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz, Richard Jenkins, Cara Buono, Elias Koteas, Sasha Barrese, Dylan Minnetteamong others, Let me in has a Reeves not only as a director but also as a screenwriter.

Synopsis: Bullied at school, neglected at home and incredibly lonely, Owen (Smit-McPhee), a 12-year-old boy, spends his days plotting revenge on his tormentors and his nights spying on other residents of the apartment complex. His only friend is Abby (Moretz), a strange and mysterious girl who has just moved into the apartment next door. Owen sees her differently from the rest of the people she knows, however, when the caretaker of abby disappears in the middle of a series of horrible murders, Owen begins to suspect that she hides a terrible secret.

Planet of the Apes: Showdown (2014) Rotten Tomatoes 90% /IMDB: 7.6

This film is the eighth in the franchise of Planet of the Apes and is one of the most acclaimed and memorable achievements in the career of Matt Reeves. Starring Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman and Keri Russell, Planet of the Apes: Showdown was nominated for Oscar and to BAFTA in the category of Best Visual Effects and took home the annie for Best Character Animation in a Live Action Production.

Synopsis: Ten years after ape flu wiped out much of the world’s homo sapiens, the genetically enhanced chimpanzee Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his growing group of followers have established a thriving colony just outside of San Francisco in Muir Woods. Meanwhile, a small group of human survivors emerges who force Cease to reach a fragile peace between them. However, this is short-lived, as both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth’s dominant species.

Planet of the Apes: War (2017) Rotten Tomatoes 94% /IMDB: 7.4

The sequel to Planet of the Apes: The War and the ninth film in the franchise, this installment once again features Matt Reeves as director, who also co-writes the script with Mark Bomback. The cast includes: Andy Serkis, Terry Notary, Karin Konoval, Michael Adamthwaite, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Woody Harrelsonamong others.

Synopsis: Caesar (Serkis) and his apes are forced into deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel (Harrelson). After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Cease Wrestling with his darker instincts, he begins his own mythical quest to avenge his kind. When the journey finally brings them face to face, Cease and the colonel fight in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both species and the future of the planet.

The Future Shock and The Pallbearer

Yes OK, Matt Reeves He directed Future Shock (1993) and The Pallbearer (1996), neither of them had very good reviews, so to fulfill the Top 5 we leave you one of the many films in which he was a screenwriter.

The Yards (2000) Rotten Tomatoes 64% /IMDB: 6.4

As we said before, Matt Reeves wrote the script for The Yardsalso known as The Other Face of Crime, a film that establishes itself as one of his first great achievements in Hollywood. It is starring Mark Wahlberg, Joaquin Phoenix, Charlize Theron, James Caan, Ellen Burstyn, and Faye Dunaway.

Synopsis: After spending time in prison for taking the blame for a group of his friends, Leo (Wahlberg)) just wants to get his life back on track. So he goes to the only place he thinks will be safe: his home. Looking for a new job, Willie Gutierrez (Phoenix) A close friend suggests that she work for her cousin’s stepfather. Erica (Theron), Frank Olchin (Caan) in an office that offers maintenance services to trains. However, it’s not sure how they do business there, and he inadvertently finds himself drawn into a world of sabotage, high-risk payments, and even murder.

Needless to say, we need to add to the list batman, film that is available in theaters from March 3 and that is giving Matt Reeves more recognition than he already had.

