The day Tomás Boy criticized Miguel Herrera for directing El Tri

One of the most important rivalries that Tomás Boy had off the field was with Michael Herrera, technician of tigers. It all goes back to 2014 when both characters were coaches in the MX Leaguebut Piojo was chosen as ‘fireman’ to take the Tri to the World Cup in Brazil.

The Boss Boy criticized Miguel Herrera’s decisions as Tri’s strategist when choosing players and there began a controversy that lasted several exchanges of words through the press.

“Tomás Boy always talks for the sake of talking, nothing more than making comments about what he wants, about what he likes.if I am going to take into account every time Tomás Boy speaks, I would have to be grabbing it every week with him, ”said Herrera.

Thomas Boy He did not remain silent and although there were several statements he made against Piojo, the most famous was when he flatly told him that he was naive in thinking that he was a Tri coach heading to Brazil 2014 because of his ability.

“Oh Miguelito, Miguelito is so naive that he believes that he is in that chair because of his capacity”said the Chief at a press conference. Time would prove him right Mexican Soccer Federation what he wore in the world by qualifying for the Round of 16, where a controversial penalty against the Netherlands defined its removal.

“We are a country where we have acute opinionitis and the truth is that respect is not the main value in the football family, it has never been. It is idiosyncrasy, it has to do with our way of seeing life, no one respects anyone. I do not consider respect from here to there but from there to here, it belongs to both parties”.