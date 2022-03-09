The day Tomás Boy compared himself to Zidane; ‘I was faster’

Midtime Editorial

The Boss, Tomás Boy, was a well-known character in Mexican soccer for his spicy phrases and the flavor that he added to the league as a footballer and as a technical director, even daring to compare himself to a world legend.

It was in 2013 that Tomás Boy, who died this Tuesday, March 8 due to pulmonary thrombosis, answered a series of questions in which he was encouraged to equate his style with that of Zinedine Zidaneensuring that ‘it was faster‘.

“Well, in my beginnings as a professional player he was very tall and very thinI weighed 150 pounds and was never thick boned or overly muscular. But he was very skillful, very fastand as I slipped like an eel”, he shot in a space organized by Futbolsapiens.

For Boy Espinozahis actions were similar to that of the world champion with France, in addition to the fact that in those years he also saw similarities with Javier Pastorea native of Argentina who would shine with the palermo and PSG.

“My style was like Zinedine Zidane’s, but I was faster. It was elegant very fine, very fast and very skillful, things that were not seen much at that time. My body was like Pastore’s, just like him. The difference with Pastore is that he is very slow,” he added.

Thomas Boy He died at the age of 70 in Acapulco, Guerrero; as a player he featured in Atlético Español, Atlético Potosino and Tigres; after his retirement he became a coach and took clubs like Morelia, Puebla, Veracruz, Atlas, Cruz Azul, Chivas and Mazatlan FC.

