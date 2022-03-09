Ernesto Cárdenas, a doctor dedicated to gynecology and obstetrics

Digital Millennium

Ernesto Cárdenas is a health professional graduated in the area of ​​gynecology and obstetrics at Florida State University and did residency at Brooke Army Medical Center.

This doctor has extensive experience in his career. The man born in Bucaramanga, Colombia, commented that since he was a child he was attracted to medicine.

“Since I was little I liked helping people and on the other hand the challenge of deciphering complicated things, solving and fixing things whether mechanical or in the human body. The concept is the same, always It has caught my attention and obviously I love to interact with people and help them in whatever way I can,” said Cárdenas.

He mentioned that he chose the specialty of gynecology and obstetrics because that allows him to have more contact with his patients and that he enjoys every day. “I have a career where he usually dealt with pretty and joyous things, like the arrival of a baby.”

In addition to being happy to dedicate much of her time to pregnant women, Cárdenas loves spending good times with her family.

He pointed out that what he likes most about his profession is the connection he has with his patients. Since after giving birth, he continues the annual check-up and in the process they get to know each other better and the doctor-patient relationship is strengthened.

The gynecologist indicated that in these times of pandemic it is important to prepare. He also noted that it is proven that pregnant women are vulnerable, so they can easily contract Covid-19. Because of that, he recommends getting vaccinated.

“I have had patients who have gotten quite sick, but thank God they have gotten better and the babies have not been affected,” added the health professional.

In addition, he recommended women to have routine check-ups, avoid sexually transmitted diseases, among other evils.

In his extensive work experience he served in the United States Army for 12 years and became a Battalion Surgeon in Afghanistan, in the middle of the war field. His dedication to the welfare of others also led him to become a hospital director on a military base: “I saw very ugly things, but also very beautiful. It was a great experience“, he commented.

After leaving the army, due to his discipline and passion for his work, he managed to open his office in Miami, Florida, in 2012. One of the goals he currently has is to expand the place to be able to hire more doctors and thus help more people. , have the support of medical professionals who have the same values ​​as him.

