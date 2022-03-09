This is Checo Pérez’s response to Verstappen’s new mega-contract who signed with Red Bull for seven years. The 24-year-old Dutchman will remain with the Austrian team for six more seasons.

This thus made him the highest paid athlete from the Netherlands of all time, considering that Red Bull offered him a contract of around 50 million euros, this is equivalent to more than 1,143 million pesos.

With this millionaire contract, Verstappen becomes one of the most successful Grand Circus drivers in Formula 1 together with Hamilton, leader of the Mercedes and after losing to the Dutchman last season, the Briton returns with more than ever to try to regain the throne that Max and Czech they snatched him

What was Checo Pérez’s response to the new mega-contract that Red Bull offered Verstappen?

The answer of Checo Pérez before the new mega-contract that Red Bull offered to Verstappen which will be until 2028, Sergio said: “Let it be moche”. The Mexican who gave an interview to ESPN, will run his twelfth season in F1.

Czech He was very surprised by the amount of money his teammate will earn, without failing to say and underline that Verstappen he has well deserved it, this for his great performances within the relay and the large number of points and podiums he wins for Red Bull.

“Is that going to win? (said the Aztec pilot, when he found out that it would be 40 million pounds sterling, about 53 million dollars). Well deserved, let it go.” he commented Czech Perez with a wide smile, while making the well-known Mexican gesture.

When questioning Czech Regarding his own agreement with the Austrian team, which ends at the end of the 2022 season, he said that he has not yet started negotiations, but that he would definitely like it to be multi-year.

“I have a contract for this season, it’s just starting, so we haven’t talked about it. I think we are very happy, I am very happy with the team and with how we did this season, let’s see how soon we can talk about the new contract again. Yes, I would definitely like something longer, wouldn’t I? Seek a little more stability in terms of knowing and being able to plan more with a team.” He pointed Czech Perez.

For the Aztec driver, it is essential to maintain the winning illusion in order to continue within the ranks of Red Bull Racing and Formula One. Which he is very sure of having and that is why he believes that at some point the matter of renewing his his contract with the Austrian brand.

AC