Benzema’s hat-trick against PSG in the Champions League

The prophecy was fulfilled. Kylian Mbappe got into Santiago Bernabeu to redial the Real Madrid on the Champions Leaguebut the white team took the victory and went to the Quarterfinals, winning 3-1 with a 3-2 aggregate, with a hat-trick from Karim Benzema.

The PSG he dominated at will and seemed to have the pass in his hands. However, it appeared Karim Benzema to end the aspirations of the Parisians.

At 61 minutes, after a pass from Vinicius. At 76, after a great assist from Luka modric and at 78, after an error of Marquinhos. The French thus became the second top scorer in the Madrid on the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé conditioned his arrival at Real Madrid

The series between Real Madrid and PSG conditioned, and boy did it, the arrival of Kylian Mbappe to the Madrid team. The winning goal in the first leg was not enough.

His participation in the Bernabeu but in the end he did play and he also did it as a starter. A shot went to the hands of Courtois, the other was ruled out of place but the third was defeated. The Frenchman headed towards the area and defined with his right leg towards the goalkeeper’s post, to open the scoring.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s mistake

When it seemed that the PSG had everything under control, a grotesque mistake by Gianluigi Donnarumma appeared. The goalkeeper wanted to get rid of Benzema, who pressed quickly and forced the goalkeeper to give the ball away.

Vincius Junior he appeared inside the area and touched the ball to Benzema himself, who pushed to tie the match.

The first meeting was for the Parisians. Thibaut Courtois He dressed as a hero by saving a penalty against Leo Messi and tackle other options that seemed clear. However, in the final minutes Kylian Mbappé appeared to make a great play and send the ball into the back of the net.

That is the difference in the global score. The team of Mauricio Pochettino will enter the field of Bernabeu with a slight advantage but with the away goal rule annulled, the pass to Quarter finals not quite decided.

What time does Real Madrid play vs PSG?

The Real Madrid vs PSG It is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9 at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. In Azteca Deportes you can follow the coverage completely live.

