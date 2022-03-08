Barra 51 will give its version of anger this Tuesday in Querétaro

Midtime Editorial

After a series of rumorsBar 51 of the Atlas will give this Tuesday his version of the row in Queretaro at a press conference to be held in Guadalajara.

Current members and Old Guard will be present in this apparition where they will try to express their feelings and clarify some points, confirmed a source close to Mediotiempo.

Thereforeformer members and current leaders are already working with the time and place of this press conference.

The intention is also to calm down a bit the wave of rumors regarding the deceased and missings, as a result of the clash they had on Saturday at the La Corregidora Stadium where there was a never-before-seen confrontation that forced fans to invade the field and postpone the match that Atlas beat Gallos Blancos 1-0.

Given the information from social networks, in the bar they work to try to clarify everything and some members have special tasks.

The news of injured and missing persons began to be managed with the intention of having a more concise numberbut so far there are no figures.

Therefore several followers enabled an editable file where the status of the people is placedwhether injured or possibly missing.

As well in some sectors they have asked the leaders to count and confirm the elements that returned from Querétaro.

Like the Government of Querétaro, in Barra 51 they do not have any 100 percent confirmed cases of deaths or disappearances.

What it is is that have been in contact with the families of the injured who are still in the General Hospital of Querétaro and of those who have already begun their transfer to the Perla Tapatia.

The problem is that there were also injured people outside of Barra 51which makes it a little more complicated to know the current situation.

Which they have found are false “reports” of dead and missing on social networks, which after a while end up hiding their posts.