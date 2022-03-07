Yon De Luisa cancels visit to selected in Europe due to violence in Querétaro

The president of the FMF said that he will return to Mexico to be present at the Assembly of Owners.

De Luisa suspends tour in Europe due to violence in Querétaro

By: Zaritzi Sosa SEA. 06. 2022

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The reason for his trip to Europe was to visit the Mexican teams that are in those countries for the last date FIFA of the Concacaf Qualifyingwhere they will look for the ticket to Qatar 2022but argued that for now his priority is what happened in the Gallos duel at the Corregidora Stadium.

“I would like to start by offering an apology for not having been in communication with you sooner but unfortunately I learned about the terrible events at the Corregidora stadium while flying to Europe to have a series of meetings with our national teams in Europe.

Upon landing, I have decided to return to Mexico immediately to be present at the Owners’ Assembly next Tuesday as well as at the work of the Disciplinary Commission,” he explained.