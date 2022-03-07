Yon De Luisa cancels visit to selected in Europe due to violence in Querétaro
The president of the FMF said that he will return to Mexico to be present at the Assembly of Owners.
By: Zaritzi Sosa
The reason for his trip to Europe was to visit the Mexican teams that are in those countries for the last date FIFA of the Concacaf Qualifyingwhere they will look for the ticket to Qatar 2022but argued that for now his priority is what happened in the Gallos duel at the Corregidora Stadium.
“I would like to start by offering an apology for not having been in communication with you sooner but unfortunately I learned about the terrible events at the Corregidora stadium while flying to Europe to have a series of meetings with our national teams in Europe.
Upon landing, I have decided to return to Mexico immediately to be present at the Owners’ Assembly next Tuesday as well as at the work of the Disciplinary Commission,” he explained.
“I have been in constant communication with the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, as well as with my general secretary, Iñigo Riestra, to follow up on the different events and seeking to have timely, truthful and confirmed information that will allow us to make a decision in the Disciplinary Commission and Assembly of owners seeking to demand justice and prevent a similar case from happening again in any place in our country,” he said.