The message that LeBron James dedicated to Stephen Curry after the victory of the Lakers against the Warriors

When it seemed that the 2021-22 NBA season was destined for failure and very few believed that they could overcome the situation, Los Angeles Lakers and a Lebron James intractable they hit the table and beat Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors and company.

Every time LeBron faces Curry there is the promise of a great show and in the victory of the Lakers by 124 to 116 was no exception. James reported with a double-double of 56 points and 10 rebounds. It was the large figure in front of the watchful gaze of the ‘Chef’!

For his part, Stephen Curry was once again the most outstanding player of the Golden State Warriors with 30 pointsbut with unremarkable levels of Klay Thompson7 units, and Andrew Wiggins14 points, it was again shown that ‘The chef’ he can’t do it alone, and even less so when it comes to playing against the Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James and company.

After being the protagonists of four of the NBA Finals vibrant in history, LeBron and Curry strengthened a relationship that is based on a lot of respect and complicity when they play together in the All-Star Game. For that reason, James did not hesitate to dedicate a message to Stephen Once the game Lakers vs. Warriors on March 5, 2022.

LeBron’s message to Curry after the Lakers vs. Warriors in NBA 2021-22

The buzzer sounded and the victory of the Los Angeles Lakers surprised. As soon as the game against the Golden State Warriors was over, LeBron James met Stephen Curry and they gave each other a hug of respect and admiration. This postcard was shared by ‘The king’ on your Instagram account with a message to ‘The chef’: “I love this guy”.