Packers extend historic offer to Aaron Rodgers that would alter the market for quarterbacks

Green Bay expects the quarterback to make a decision about his future relatively soon, whether or not he opts to remain with the only team he has ever played for in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers have submitted a significant long-term contract offer to Aaron Rodgers that would disrupt the market for quarterbacks, a source told ESPN.

The terms of the potential deal could always change, but a three- or four-year deal could help the situation Green Bay against the salary cap, while providing Rodgers38 years old, contractual clarity well into his 40s.

Green Bay he’s over the salary cap by more than $27 million just nine years into the new league year. It was expected that packers offered to Rodgers a new deal at some point in the offseason, with the dual intent of getting under the salary cap while also providing market-cap compensation to the Most valuable Player reigning in the league

The broncos also appear as potential interested in hiring Rodgerswith a source revealing ESPN what Denver he’s willing to compete to acquire him either through a new contract or draft compensation.

The Packers recently revealed that “not a single person” had inquired about Aaron Rodgers’ availability. Getty Images

Rodgers is weighing his options, but is expected to make a decision soon regarding his future in the NFL. He previously suggested on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he would like to make his decision before Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline, when packers must decide whether to use the tag on the wide receiver Dave Adams.

whatever you decide Rodgers, will create space under the salary cap. If you don’t play in Green Baythe packers they would recoup between $19.3 million and $26.9 million in savings, depending on the timing of the decision.

TO Rodgers He has one year left on his contract and would count for $46.1 million against the cap, a number that would no doubt be reduced by an extension should he decide to return. To that end, the vice president of operations for the Packers, Russ Ballhas been involved in contractual discussions with the agent of Rodgers, David Dunn.

patrick mahomes from Kansas City He is currently the highest paid quarterback in the NFLwith an agreement for 450 million dollars that has an average annual value of 45 million. Josh Allen from buffalo he is the second-highest-paid quarterback, both in terms of total value (over $258 million) and average annual value ($43.006 million).

matt ryan from Atlanta He is the only player in the league with a higher salary-cap hit than Rodgers. Your current contract with the falcons he has a figure of $48.7 million against the salary limit.

The general manager of the PackersBrian Gutekunstsaid last week that Green Bay has received no exchange offers for Rodgersemphasizing that “not a single person” has called to inquire about the star quarterback’s availability.

A source revealed to ESPN that the packers would ask for so much in compensation — top draft picks and key young players — that a trade would be difficult for anyone interested in acquiring Rodgers.

League sources informed Adam Schefter of ESPN last week that the packers exchange discussions had not started with anyone regarding Rodgersand awaited his decision.

Multiple league executives believe the Steelers have asked, at least, for Rodgersbut his level of interest is not yet clear.

The packers they start their offseason nearly $50 million over the salary cap, and that doesn’t include contracts for adamsthe linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and the corner Raul Douglas.

Thanks to renegotiations with left tackle David Bakhtiaridefensive tackle kenny clark and runner Aaron Jonesare now about $27.5 million over the cap, according to figures from ESPN Stats & Information.

The packers they will almost certainly use the franchise tag with adams if a long-term agreement is not reached by the time the 4 pm Tuesday deadline arrives. Green Bay want to retain adamsWhether or not I come back Rodgers.

