How did the barra bravas originate in Mexican soccer?

What happened this Saturday in the match between Queretaro and Atlaswhere the cheers of both teams got involved in a bloody fight, has caused the disappearance of the brave bars in the Mexican soccer.

Andrés Fassi, Vice President of the Pachucawas the main promoter of the brave bars in Mexico, and it is that in nineteen ninety six created the ‘Ultra Tuza’ with the idea of ​​bringing to the Aztec country the culture that in Argentina it was already a sensation.

After this, the other teams copied this idea and began to create their own cheers, until from one moment to another, all the clubs in the mexican soccer They already had their bar.

The essence of the bars is to have a group of fans who don’t stop singing and supporting their team during the games, in order to encourage the players to have a better performance, and in the case of when they play at home, to do “weigh” the locality.

However, as the years went by, the bars began to have greater weight within the clubsand little by little they were taking center stage that some clubs have gotten out of hand, since the cheers began to demand benefits for being part of them.

