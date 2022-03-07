Dollar price today March 7, peso loses 42 cents

Today, Monday, March 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at 21.3486 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The peso loses 42.29 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 21.3182, compared to Friday’s close of Banxico (20.8953). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

The situation in Ukraine does not bring calm to the financial markets, where the prices of raw materials continue to rise to highs close to historical records, such as the case of nickel, which Russia produces in abundance.

According to the Economist Gabriela Siller, this affects the foreign exchange markets where the peso has resistance bands at 21.27 and 21.40; but once the ceiling of 21.60 pesos per unit is exceeded, the door opens to a parity of 22 pesos per greenback as there are no other resistance points and the outlook would be one of very pronounced volatility.

On the local scene, the creation of 178,000 jobs during February stands out, which the IMSS released, placing it in the second month in a row of growth and the best data for a February in the records.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $21.3182 – Sell: $21.3182

: Buy $21.3182 – Sell: $21.3182 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $20.68 – Sell: $21.84

: Buy: $20.68 – Sell: $21.84 Bancomer: Buy: $20.71 – Sell: $21.62

Buy: $20.71 – Sell: $21.62 Banorte: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.60 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.60 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.40

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.40 Monex: Purchase: $20.98 – Sale: $21.98

Purchase: $20.98 – Sale: $21.98 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $20.94

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $20.94 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $20.60 – Sale: $21.60 Santander: Purchase: $20.39 – Sale: $21.96

Purchase: $20.39 – Sale: $21.96 Exchange: Purchase: $20.8210 – Sale: $21.8740

Purchase: $20.8210 – Sale: $21.8740 Banregio: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.90

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $37,779.9 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.18 pesos, for $27.97 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

