Atlas fans sing in offering at the Jalisco Stadium

followers of the Atlas met at the Jalisco Stadium to pay tribute to the fans of the red and black who traveled to Queretaroand that they were immersed in the violent acts that took place.

Tribute to Atlas fans

About 100 fans who gathered this Sunday in the offering placed in the Stadium Jalisco since last Saturday, March 5, hours after the unfortunate events took place.

Various supporters, fans and people close to fans who traveled to The corrector for the duel between White Roosters of Queretaro and the Atlas Red and Black They placed an offering in the Jalisco Stadium, and they were present on the night of this Sunday, March 6, living a very emotional moment.

Around 10 p.m., approximately one hundred fans gathered in front of the offering where there are candles, t-shirts and prayers in support of those injured in the Corregidora Stadium this Saturday, they sang for a few moments making a very emotional moment outside the house of the Atlas Red and Black.

“They liked this, we are going to sing to them… come on, Red and Blacks, tonight we have to win”, could be heard for a few minutes in the building on Calzada Independencia.

In the place you can see fans of the Atlasfrom Chivas who arrive and show solidarity with financial support, coffee, water or simply a hug.

The offering is located in the parking lot of the Jalisco Stadium next to the shield of the foxes where you can see candles, t-shirts and messages of support.

So far, in the words of the Governor of Queretaro, Mauricio Curithe official figure is 26 hospitalized, 24 men, two women, three in serious condition and three have already been discharged.

