Atlas fan with stroke after fight; ask for financial support

maybe in the Corregidora Stadium no one has died, according to official information that reports 26 wounded, but there are Atlas fans fighting for their lives in hospitals in Querétaro and one of them has been identified as Esteban Hernandez Martinezknown as The Razor within Bar 51, who transcends has a stroke.

Although at first it transpired that this man had died during the pitched battle with Gallos Blancos fans, official information indicates that he is in intensive therapy at the General Hospital of Querétaro and his friends have started a fundraiser to help pay for his internment.

In social networks, they ask for the cooperation of the athletic supporters and people in general to contribute financially to a BBVA account in the name of the mother of the affected person, the Ms. Maria Guadalupe Martinezwho is described as “a woman of limited resources who cannot afford her stay in Querétaro”.

In the responses to this posting on Twitter, several showed their deposit receipts, others even they offered their home to Mrs. and some more demand that it be Liga MX, Club Querétaro and even the government of the entity that solve the hospitalization and rehabilitation expenses of the nicknamed Razor.

according to medium Informational DNA of Querétaro, the authorities confirmed that Hernández Martínez is “in serious condition” within the aforementioned hospital and is being treated “according to the severity of his injuries”, without specifying if -indeed- he suffers from a stroke due to the merciless beating.

Government of Querétaro promises ‘not to hide anything’

The Governor of Queretaro, Mauricio Kurireleased a statement through social networks in which promised full transparency in the investigations and punish with the full weight of the law those responsible for the pitched fight at the Gallos Blancos stadium.

“My greatest commitment is with the truth. Official data indicates that so far we have no deaths from yesterday’s reprehensible events. I have made all verified information available to the public. Of course I understand that yesterday’s images are disturbingKuri stated in his statement.

“Irrational violence affects us and outrages us. Unfortunately, names and images of people who were claimed to have died have been spread on networks. Today we confirm that fortunately they are alive and receiving medical attention. We have three serious people and we are doing everything possible to get them back on their feet.. Honestly, I have no reason to lie or hide anything.”

We are not going to hide anything. I know that the images of the stadium are disturbing and that the names of people who are supposed to have died have been released; but today we confirm that fortunately they are ALIVE and receiving medical attention. pic.twitter.com/QoPYjEwqMi – Mauricio Kuri (@makugo) March 6, 2022

