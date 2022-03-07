Despite being a pair of small organs, the function of the kidneys It is essential for the human being, because they eliminate and regulate internal liquids, that is, they discard through the urine all the residues of the metabolism of food that can be harmful.

Having an essential function for the human body, it is important to have a balanced diet in order to avoid infections in the kidneysThat is why it is advisable to drink a lot of water during the day and avoid soft drinks, since these in excess could cause serious problems in the future.

Related news

Another way to maintain healthy kidneys, is consuming juices natural, as they will help you clean up of toxins apart from having large Benefits throughout the body.

3 natural juices to cleanse the kidneys

Cucumber juice with carrot

1 cucumber.

1 glass of water.

1 lemon.

4 large carrots.

preparation:

Wash and disinfect the ingredients. Peel the cucumber and carrots and then cut them into slices. Blend them with water and lemon juice. Serve and enjoy this drink, (it should be consumed in a main meal).

watermelon juice with lemon

1 cup of watermelon

1 lemon

1 glass of water

preparation:

Wash the watermelon, cut it into small cubes as well as remove the seeds. Blend the watermelon cubes with the lemon juice and the glass of water. Serve and drink it.

Celery juice with radishes

2 sticks of celery.

2 radishes.

1 glass of water.

preparation:

Wash radishes and celery. Cut the radish into slices. Cut the celery into small cubes. Blend the ingredients just enough until there is a homogeneous mixture. Serve and enjoy.

How to keep kidneys healthy?

Although juices natural will help you clean up the kidneys, It is important to point out that some daily habits could help you take better care of these organs.

One of the habits that can seriously affect the kidneys is smoking, since it reduces blood flow and prevents enough blood from reaching the kidneys. kidneys. If these organs don’t get enough blood, they can’t function properly.

Exercising, apart from helping your general health, will lower your blood pressure, a major risk factor for kidney problems.

Drinking enough water helps kidneys function normally, removing salt and toxins from your body.