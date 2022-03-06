This is Kate del Castillo’s exercise routine to look beautiful at 49

Kate del Castillo is one of the most relevant actresses in the region. As protagonist of the Queen of the South that had great success on the Streaming platform Netflixhis face toured all the Spanish-speaking countries and his career undoubtedly took on great significance.

This week, the actress of the queen of the south, announced that he will return to work in Mexico after many years off the screen. She, as it was known, could be one of the protagonists of the adaptation of “Anna Karenina” a period novel by Leo Tolstoy. The brunette’s new project would be called “Beautifull Lie” and there she will give life to a feminist heroine named Anna Montes de Oca.

Castle Kate. Source: archive.

The truth is that the protagonist of the queen of the south He maintains permanent contact with his no more and no less than eight million followers on social networks and always maintains a stunning figure.

She shares photos of her best looks, trips, filming, and moments with friends and fans point out that she has a great body.

As it does?

The elaborate figure of Kate of the Castle It is the product of his perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition. He wakes up very early to train with his physical trainer Alex FitBox. Initially, he begins with a routine that includes cardio exercises with weights, to gain muscle mass, strength and endurance.

Kate del Castillo training. Source: instagram @alexfitbox

It is recommended not to practice this type of exercise for more than 30 minutes, so Kate of the Castle then he moves on to the part of his training where he works on and shapes his legs, arms, buttocks and abdomen with jumping rope and skipping. Finally, after an hour of activity, she is ready to relax and start her day.