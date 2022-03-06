In an interview with ESPN, Sami Khedira revealed that coach Joachim Löw was a key element in Germany’s 7-1 victory over Brazil in the 2014 World Cup.

It was not only in the tactical organization that Joachim Low had a direct role in Germany’s impressive 7-1 defeat of Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup. In an exclusive interview with ESPN, sami khedira revealed that the coach was a key player in keeping the players ‘on track’.

According to the former German midfielder, the commander showed extreme respect to the Brazilian team just after the end of the first half, when the Germans were already winning 5-0 in Mineirão. The coach even threatened to punish anyone who deviated from his instructions.

“Low It was the most important part of that day,” he revealed. “At half-time he said that if anyone tried to slow down on the pitch or make jokes about winning 5-0, he would immediately substitute him and take him out of the final.”

Khedira and Kroos celebrate with Germany in the 7-1 against Brazil Getty Images

Even after nearly a decade of the event, Khedira He still remembers the words of the coach in the dressing room of the game against Brazil. According to the former midfielder, Low required his players to remain ‘humble and respectful’ on the pitch for the last 45 minutes.

“He told us to take the Brazilian team seriously and respect them. And more than that: respect the fans and the country. ‘We had an incredible time here and it’s not over. We have to respect them, they are Brazil, we are Germany, we are equal. And maybe in a few years we’ll play again and be the 5-0 team. We have to be humble and respectful and end this on a good note,'” he recalled. “That’s why the second half played out the way it did. “.

Germany beat Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 semifinal and advanced to the final of the world Cup. In the final, they defeated 1-0 the Argentina from Leo Messi in a match played at the Maracana.