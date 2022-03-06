La Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro: where the Liga MX fight happened

The The Corregidora Stadium It has been, for more than its 35 years of history, the venue for matches recorded in the glory pages of soccer, but it has also served as a stage for national and international artists.

Despite its years and events of glory, the venue was marked this Saturday by a new event far from joy and pride: a fight between the fans of the home club, the Gallos Blancos, and the Atlas ended with dozens of injuries.

History of the stadium La Corregidora

This property is located in the Queretaro City and was inauguratedl February 5, 1985 by the president Miguel de la Madrid Hurtado and during the state administration of the then governor Rafael Camacho Guzman.

Since its planning, the state president proposed to be the seat of the Soccer World Cup that would take place a year later (1986), a fact that would materialize with encounters memorable as Denmark-Spain or Uruguay-Germany.

The project began with the call for local architects to compete for the award of the construction, with the winner being Queretaro Luis Alfonso Fernandez Siurobwho devised the imposing oval that rests on a concrete and sheet structure that includes a constructed area of ​​261,174 square meters.



The construction of the venue began on March 17, 1983 and ended on December 31, 1984, being inaugurated on February 5, 1985 with the meeting between the Mexican team and its similar team from Poland, with a final result of 5-0 to favor of the Aztec team.

La Corregidora has also been the center of international musical shows, the most emblematic being the one offered by the legendary British rock star Rod Stewart in 1989, which the specialized press of the time cataloged as a turning point in the musical history of Mexico.

However, Cyndi Lauper, Shakira, Miguel Bosé, Maná, Timbiriche and Ana Torroja have taken their show to the heart of Querétaro on the platforms installed in the stadium, in these almost four decades.

Data

Constructed area: 261 thousand174.00 m2

oval shape

Made up of three levels

The first level has 19 rows, the second with 3 and the third 14, with which there are 36 stands.

Design capacity: 32 thousand 130 spectators

Capacity after expansion: 35,575 spectators

The tenth largest stadium in Mexico

With information from Notimex.

DMZ

​

​

​