Chivas vs Santos: Goals, Summary and Videos

It’s back! In his 100th Liga MX match, Jose Juan Macias was reunited with the goal, being responsible for Chivas will defeat 1-0 to Santos Laguna at Akron Stadiumon Day 9 of the Closure 2022.

JJ started on the bench, entered at minute 58 in substitution of Ferdinand Beltran and it didn’t take him long to score the goal that gave the victory to Sacred Flock.

Those led by Marcelo Michel Leaño generated some dangerous plays in the first half, but they went into the break without being able to hurt the Warriors.

At 60′, after a triangulation with Robert Alvarado and Sergio flowers, Jose Juan Macias received the ball on the edge of the area, with a skillful movement he got rid of a defender and with a powerful shot managed to beat Charles Acevedo.

It was in this way that the young red-and-white striker once again celebrated a goal after just over a year.

JJ did not score since the game against Queretaro of Day 9 of the Guard1anes 2021, then he went to the Getafedid not have the desired regularity, did not score a goal, his contract resided and he decided to return to Chivas.

With this result, Marcelo Michel Leano will be able to work more calmly, since the fans were already asking the owner and president Amaury Vergara to fire him.

Guadalajara returned to winning ways after losing consecutively to tigers, Lion and Pueblaadded to the draw against Athletic Saint Louis.

Chivas regained his confidence ahead of next Saturday’s game against Americain which it will be one more edition of the Classic National.

