Chivas benches Raúl Gudiño for game against Santos

Marcelo Michel Leaño adjusted his line-up with a change in goal, Cristian Calderón remains as striker

The technical director of Chivas , Marcelo Michel Leano made some changes to the starting eleven of the Rojiblanco team, ahead of their home match against Santos

The strategist of Guadalajara made only two modifications of the last alignment presented by the Sacred Flock in the middle of the week, after sending to the bank Jose Juan Maciasso that Christian Calderon take his place, in addition to sending the goalkeeper to the bench Raul Gudino to the bank in by Miguel Jimenez.

The last time that Miguel Jimenez began a match as the starting goalkeeper, it was on May 4, 2019, when in the 2019 Closing Tournament, the youth squad of the Guadalajara He started as a starter in two consecutive games under the command of Tomás Boy.

For its part, Raul Gudino will return to the bench of 21 consecutive games as the starting goalkeeper of Chivasthe last time the former Porto goalkeeper was on the bench was in the 2021 Clausura Tournament, when Chivas He faced León on date 5.

in the defensive zone Marcelo Michel Leano He placed a line of four, with Isaac Brizuela as right-back, Hiram Mier and Luis Olivas as central defenders, and Miguel Ponce remains on the left wing.

Goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño lost his starting job in Guadalajara for the match against Santos. Getty Images

The midfield will be occupied by Fernando Beltrán, along with youth squad player Sergio Flores, as well as Sebastián Pérez Bouquet who will start for the second consecutive tournament as a starter.

Already in the offensive part, Roberto Alvarado will occupy his usual position on the right side, Jesús Angulo will be located on the left sector, and just like a week ago against Puebla, he appears Christian Calderon as an attacker.

Given the modifications presented by Marcelo Michel Leaño, Chivas will take the court as follows: Miguel Jiménez; Isaac Brizuela, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Miguel Ponce; Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltrán, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet; Roberto Alvarado, Jesus Angulo and Cristian Calderon.