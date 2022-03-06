‘As of today, the visiting fans will no longer be able to go to the stadiums’

The MX League in conjunction with the Mexican Soccer Federationcontinue to work to determine the sanctions regarding the events that occurred in Queretaro; However, Mikel Arriola, president of the MX League, made it clear that the first step is that the visiting fans no longer enter the stadiums.

“The visiting clubs, starting today, will no longer be able to go to the stadiums. Today, with the powers of the League, we will implement it, but it will be one of the issues that we will ratify in the Owners’ Assembly,” he said. Arriola at a press conference, at the time in which he hinted that the disaffiliation of the white roosters it’s a posibility.

“All the scenarios are on the table, but the violence must be analyzed because a decision cannot be made without all the parties involved and that is why the process has to be efficient so that we know the sanctions soon.”

In addition, Gabriel Solarespresident of Queretaromade it clear that they will do everything possible to end the bars of White Roosters.

“The league level will be touched to know what the measures are. It is an absolute priority to end any type of animation group to safeguard the good of the fans. The bar of Queretaro is not credentialed, there are approximately 3,500 members,” said the manager.

