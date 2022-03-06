Alabama Woman Arrested for Practicing Medicine Without a License and Giving Patients Illegal Botox

Albina Cherkes, a woman who practiced medicine without a licensewas arrested by Homewood police for importing and illegally injecting women with Botox who had negative reactions on their faces.

The investigation against Cherkes, 57, began when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received information regarding to the damage that a woman suffered on her face due to the Botox that the accused had put on herin addition to other anonymous complaints exposing the same issue.

Detectives in the case revealed that Alabina Cherkes he did not have an established practice to serve his patients. Advertised through social media and attended the women in their homes or in the residence of a third person and on some occasions even in his own car he did the procedure, reported the WBRC 6 newscast.

Officials also found that The injections applied by the woman of Russian origin were of a foreign imported Botox that was not approved by the corresponding authorities. During the defendant’s statements, they discovered that she was not licensed to practice medicine.

“Those who practice medicine without a license are not only breaking the law, they are a threat to people’s lives. The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect people from the illegal and fraudulent practice of medicine in this state,” said William Perkins, Executive Director of the Board of Medical Examiners. of Alabama, detailed the same means of communication.

The Mayo Clinic explains through its website what are the negative reactions caused by Botox. Some of the possible side effects and complications aren: pain, swelling, or bruising at the injection site, headache, or flu-like symptoms, drooping eyelids or uneven eyebrows, crooked smile or drooling, dry eyes or excessive tearing.

Something more serious would be if the toxin in the injection spreads throughout your body and you have: muscle weakness, vision problems, problems speaking or swallowing, breathing problems, loss of bladder control, are the warnings revealed by the Mayo Clinic.

The FDA revealed through Agent Justin C. Fielder of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, to ensure that products are safe and effective for their intended uses, in addition are committed to bringing to justice those who do not comply with the requirements of the Administration and put consumers at risk.

Albina Cherkes is detained with several serious charges against her for practice without a license and import Botox of dubious origin.

